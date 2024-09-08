Centre failed in controlling militancy allowed its return in Jammu Omar Abdullah

back to top
    , Sept 8: Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the Central government led by the BJP has failed in controlling militancy in Jammu and .
    “If anything, it is the present government which has failed to control militancy in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters in Shopian district.

    He was reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that terrorism will return if the National Conference-Congress alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir.
    “I would suggest that he (Shah) look up the militancy graph of my six years (as chief minister). It was continuously declining. Compare it with their five years … The graph has been rising every year,” he said.
    The former chief minister said militancy has seen a resurgence in the Jammu region under the present government.
    “Which district should I name? Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda…. Wherever you see, there is an effect of militancy,” he said.
    Abdullah said the NC-Congress government will have to tackle militancy when the coalition comes to power.
    On restoration of Article 370, Abdullah said if the Supreme Court can strike down the special provision after upholding it three times in the past, how can anyone rule out the apex court revisiting the latest judgement.
    “We are not saying it will happen during this assembly but it is our duty to keep the issue alive, just like BJP kept their issues alive for 25 years,” he said.

    Suspected Mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm, says Govt
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

