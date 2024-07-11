back to top
    Capri Loans Onboard Tarun Aggarwalas Group Chief Technology Officer

    Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd (Capri Loans), a leading non-banking financial company, has appointed Tarun Aggarwal as its new Group Chief Officer, marking a key step in its digital transformation journey.With a wealth of experience in technology leadership, Aggarwal will drive innovation and operational efficiency at Capri Loans. His focus will be on enhancing customer-centric solutions and advancing the company's digital infrastructure. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Tarun Aggarwal as our new Group Chief Technology Officer. Capri Loans is on an ambitious path to digitalization by leveraging diverse technologies and data science. Tarun's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey to position ourselves among the top NBFCs dedicated to creating unparalleled value for our customers. Digitisation is pivotal in enhancing our services, providing superior customer experience, fostering cross-product synergies, and driving relentless innovation”.Aggarwal is a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of experience in Generative AI, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Infrastructure, Platform Engineering, and Quality Assurance. Before joining Capri Loans, he was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm. He has also made significant contributions at Adobe Systems, Quad Analytix (Wiser), Expedia , and Guavus Networks.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

