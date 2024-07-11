Heart disease kill 4.77 million Indians every Year: Dr. Goel

Amritsar: To create awareness on “coronary & congenital heart disease & recent advances in cardiac surgery a team of doctors including Dr. Pankaj Goel senior director CTVS & Dr. Gurpreet Singh Gill senior consultant cardiac anesthesia from Ivy Hospital Amritsar addressed a press conference here on Thursday.

Dr. Pankaj Goel said,” In India about 30 million people suffer from coronary artery disease with 27 % of deaths in India are caused by cardiovascular diseases. India will soon have the highest number of cases of cardiovascular disease in the world. Youngsters are suffering from coronary artery disease, owing to their poor lifestyle. Ten years ago, we hardly saw young patients with heart problems but now we get many cases where people in the 25-35 age group are being diagnosed with the heart disease,”

Dr. Goel also shared that Ivy Hospital Amritsar has successfully completed 3000 successful cardiac surgeries which is highest in Amritsar region.

He further said that facilities of coronary artery by-pass surgery, beating heart surgery ASD,VSD ( hole in hear) , valve replacement surgeries, aortic surgery, pediatric open & closed heart surgeries, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, lung & thoracic surgery for lung tumor removal, empyema, mediastinal masses and all kind of vascular surgeries are now available at Ivy Hospital Amritsar.

He also said that the patients from not only Punjab, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan but also a lot of NRI patients from Canada, Australia UK are coming to us for advance cardiac surgeries to Ivy Hospital Amritsar.

Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill said that Ivy is on the panel of CGHS, ECHS, CAPF and all major TPA and corporates.