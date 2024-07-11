Indkal Technologies to launch Smartphones under the Acer Brand in India

Jammu Tawi: Indkal Technologies, a leading technology company in India, today announced its foray into the smartphone market under a trademark licensing agreement with Acer Incorporated, a global ICT giant, known for its innovative technology and exceptional products. Under this agreement, Indkal will design, manufacture and distribute smartphones under the Acer brand in India. This strategic deal marks the introduction of Acer-branded smartphones into the Indian market, heralding a new era of innovation and expansion.Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, expressed his excitement, “Acer smartphones are something we have been working on for a couple of years and we are ecstatic to finally announce the foray. With Acer smartphones, we are certain that Indian consumers are in for a treat. Our customers will experience exceptionally well-designed smartphones with high end processors, top notch camera technology and a host of premium features across the range. The best part is that all Acer-branded smartphones will be designed and manufactured in India, which is also a unique achievement for Indkal”.Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated, added, “Since its establishment in 1987, the Acer brand mission has always been to break barriers between people and technology. We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expand end user choices and enrich their experience in the India market.”