Motorola launches moto g85 5G

Jammu Tawi: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand^, today announced the launch of the moto g85 5G. The first ever moto g series smartphone with a groundbreaking 3D curved, endless edge display. The moto g85 5G offers numerous segment first and best features, such as the segment's best 3D curved 120Hz pOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1600 nits brightness. Segment's leading shake free 50MP OIS camera with the incredible Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, a sleek, lightweight and super-premium design with pantone curated colours plus a disruptive software experience with the revolutionary Smart Connect. Along with this, the moto g85 5G also boasts the segment's best 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and supports incredible 5G performance with 13 5G Bands, support for VoNR and much more at an effective price of just Rs. 16,999* (8+128GB) and 18,999* (12+256GB).The moto g85 5G brings details to life with an immersive 6.7″ pOLED endless edge display that gives a continuous view from edge to edge with infinite contrast and cinematic colour. Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, said, “This launch truly embodies our commitment to offering consumers industry-first innovations at the most accessible price points, aligning with our goal of democratizing technology for all. The moto g85 5G offers exceptional features from our popular edge series at an even more compelling price point. This product surpasses the current offerings in the Indian smartphone market, empowering individuals to explore unparalleled smartphone experiences and connectivity effectively.”