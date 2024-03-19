Search
BSF Special DG Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J-K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: Border Security Force (BSF) Special Director General Y B Khurania reviewed the operational preparedness of the personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in and 's Kupwara district, the force said on Tuesday.
“Y B Khurania IPS, Special Director General, SDG HQ BSF (Western Command), visited forward areas of #Kupwara to review the operational preparedness of #LoC deployed Units,” BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.
The BSF said the special director general interacted with the troops and applauded them for their unwavering performance in challenging situations. (Agencies)

