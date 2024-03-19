SRINAGAR, Mar 19: Border Security Force (BSF) Special Director General Y B Khurania reviewed the operational preparedness of the personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the force said on Tuesday.
“Y B Khurania IPS, Special Director General, SDG HQ BSF (Western Command), visited forward areas of #Kupwara to review the operational preparedness of #LoC deployed Units,” BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.
The BSF said the special director general interacted with the troops and applauded them for their unwavering performance in challenging situations. (Agencies)
BSF Special DG Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J-K’s Kupwara
