Brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal engage in hilarious banter about hidden talents on comedy chat show

The latest episode of the highly popular comedy chat show ‘The Great Indian Comedy Night' aired this past weekend brothers and acclaimed actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The episode provided much laughter and as the siblings playfully teased one another about their hidden talents.

When host Kapil Sharma prompted Sunny to discuss any hidden skills of Vicky, he jokingly stated that his brother perhaps sings a bit too passionately. “I think he enjoys singing very much. It might cause a problem if he decides to really pursue it professionally though, as he doesn't have the strongest singing ability. But he performs with great enthusiasm,” Sunny remarked in good humor.

Kapil then commented that it was difficult to determine if this was meant as a compliment or gentle ribbing between brothers. Vicky joined in the banter, praising Sunny'smany talents but insinuating one in particular could prove ‘problematic' if publicly revealed. When asked for details, Vicky explained Sunny excels at cooking,writing music and poetry, among other arts. “If people knew the full extent of his skills, it might be seen as unbelievable. I'll always poke fun at him though,” Vicky grinned.

The Kaushal brothers, sons of renowned action choreographer Shyam Kaushal, clearly share a very close bond. Famous for films like Uri and Sardar Udham, they provided much laughter and heartwarming moments as they playfully teased one another on the popular comedy program.

