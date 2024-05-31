back to top
Life StyleBollywood star opens up about depression and how it impacted his marriage
Bollywood star opens up about depression and how it impacted his marriage

star opens up about personal struggles that led to separation

Mental well-being a core tenet of healthy relationships, according to actor

The past few years have been challenging for Bollywood star Imran Khan, both professionally and personally. In a recent interview, the acclaimed actor chose to delve into the difficult decision to separate from his wife Avantika Malik in 2019 after being married for nearly a decade.

Khan revealed that his ongoing battle with depression took a toll on the relationship. “Dealing with my internal struggles was becoming increasingly difficult and my marriage was no longer a source of support during that time,” he said. The actor's comments highlight how mental issues can impact even the closest of bonds if left unaddressed.

According to Khan, coupledom is ideally based on both partners helping each other become stronger versions of themselves. “When that dynamic shifts out of balance, as was the case for us unfortunately, it becomes untenable,” he stated.

Relationship experts emphasize the importance of mental wellness for maintaining a healthy partnership. Prolonged struggles can overwhelm both individuals if not managed appropriately. Isolating from friends and neglecting one's needs also dangerously impacts well-being.

Khan's decision to be candid sends the message that seeking help should be a priority over ignoring serious issues. With timely professional intervention, many challenges can be overcome instead of escalating to an irreparable point. His insights serve as an important reminder for prioritizing mutual care, communication and personal growth in any union.

Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him at Bengaluru airport
