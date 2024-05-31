back to top
Search
IndiaDelhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more...
IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

Delhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court to seek a direction to to supply more water to the crisis-hit capital, sources said on Friday.

The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the water demand in the city has risen significantly due to heatwave conditions, and neighbouring Haryana be directed to release extra water for a month, they said.

It is the responsibility of all to work towards fulfilling the water needs of Delhi, the city government said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month.

The national capital has been facing a severe water shortage and Water Minister Atishi has accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water. 

Previous article
Bollywood star opens up about depression and how it impacted his marriage
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him at Bengaluru airport

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru, May 31: As soon as the suspended JD(S)...

PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Northlines Northlines -
Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu), May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Income Tax Department seizes record Rs 1100 crore cash and jewellery in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 31: The Income Tax Department has...

Indian-American Seventh-Grader From Florida Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee Title

Northlines Northlines -
WASHINGTON, May 31: Bruhat Soma, a 12-year-old Indian-American seventh-grade...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bollywood star opens up about depression and how it impacted his...

Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him...

Exploring the evidence behind chewing ginger during a heart attack