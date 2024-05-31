back to top
Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, May 31: As soon as the suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna landed at the Bengaluru airport in the wee hours of Friday, there was a posse of women policemen led by women IPS officers waiting to execute the arrest warrant against him in sexual assault cases.

Three cases have been registered against him after a huge cache of leaked showing several women sexually abused allegedly by Prajwal.

Soon after he alighted from the plane from Munich in Germany to Bengaluru, he was received by women in khaki, sources in the SIT said.

During the procedure of executing the arrest warrant, he was flanked by the women police who were led by two IPS officers, Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar. The Hassan MP was then taken in a jeep in which only women police were there. They took him to the CID office.

“It was a conscious call to send all women officers to arrest Prajwal, sending home the message that the JD(S) leader exploited his seat and power as an MP with women. The same women have authority to arrest him through all legal proceedings,” a source in the SIT said.

There was also a symbolic message to the victims that women officers were not afraid of anyone, the source said.

Exploring the evidence behind chewing ginger during a heart attack
