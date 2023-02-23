BoB holds symposium on digital journey in banking

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, conducted an industry-level symposium with the theme “Digital Journey in Banking – Legal and Business Challenges” on 17thFebruary, 2022. Against the backdrop of a rapid increase in digital transactions, the aim of the symposium was to provide a platform for dialogue and discussion amongst banking and legal experts on the spectrum of changing laws and their materiality in the current market framework.

The topics covered during the symposium included Fintech – Legal Aspects & its Impact; Revolution in Digital Lending & its Impact on Banking; Digital Documents, its Execution & e-Bank Guarantees; Automation of the Loan Process including Co-lending Arrangements – Business and Legal Challenges and Cyber Security & Preventive Measures.

The event was organised by the Corporate Legal Department at Bank of Baroda. Shri B Meher Kumar, Head – Legal & RTIhosted the symposium withShri Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda delivering the keynote address.

The symposium witnessed the participation of Shri Debadatta Chand, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda,Shri Surendra Kumar Dixit, CVO, Bank of Baroda, leading legal and banking professionals includingMr. Subhojit Sadhu& Mr. Gaurav Gupte, Partners at Cyril AmarchandMangaldas; Mr. Rajeev Dewal, Sr. Advisor Legal, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA); Mr. AmeyaKhandge, Partner, Trilegal; Mr. Manan Jain, Director – Sales, Leegality;Mr. Nilanjan Sinha, Head – Legal, ICICI Bank;Ms. Anusha Dubey, ICICI Bank;Mr. Satish K Patnaik Chief Law Officer, Union Bank of India;Mr. Soumitra Majumdar, Partner, JSA Legal; Mr. Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri, MD, National E-Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL); Dr. Balsing Rajput, DCP, Cyber Cell, Maharashtra Police; Advocate (Dr.) Prashant Mali, Cyber Law Consultant as well as Mr. Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer and Mr. Dhrubashish Bhattacharya, Head-MSME of Bank of Baroda with delegates from a few public and private sector banks in attendance.

In addition, the proceedings of the symposium were live-streamed for the benefit of all the zones, regions and participants at remote centres.