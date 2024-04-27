back to top
Boat capsize tragedy: Another body found, death toll rises to 7
Boat capsize tragedy: Another body found, death toll rises to 7

Srinagar, Apr 26: The body of a minor, who was missing after the April 16 boat capsize tragedy in the Jhelum river here, was recovered on Friday, taking the death toll in the incident to seven, officials said.

The body of a minor boy who drowned in the tragedy in the Gandabal area in the outskirts of the city here, was retrieved from the river near the Old Zero Bridge in the Rajbagh area of the city, the officials said.

They said the body was taken to a hospital here for medico-legal formalities.

Six people died, while three had gone missing after the incident took place. With the recovery of the body, the death toll has risen to seven, while two others are still missing.

Officials said 19 people were on board, out of which 10 were rescued.

