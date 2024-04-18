back to top
BJP talks about crossing 400 seats to implement UCC, hoist Tricolour in PoK: Maurya

SAMBHAL (UP), Apr 18: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said the BJP talks about crossing the 400-seat mark in the for goals like implementing the Uniform Civil Code and hoisting the tricolour in Pakistan-occupied .

He attacked opposition parties and said the SP, BSP and Congress will not be able to open their accounts in the state.

Addressing a rally in Behjoi after nomination of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Maurya said, “The BJP talks of getting over 400 seats for ‘one nation, one election', for hoisting the tricolour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and common civil code.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maurya alleged the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) “abused” Prime Minister Modi. “The people of the state will give their reply with their votes,” he said.

He said that both the SP and Congress “are in ICU and they need oxygen”.

“In 2024 also, they will face defeat. The accounts of the SP, BSP and Congress will not open in the state,” he added.

Voting will be held in Sambhal on May 10 in the third phase.

