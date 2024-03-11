BJP gears up for parliamentary elections, meets allies to finalize candidates

New Delhi, Mar 11: The ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power at the center in the upcoming parliamentary elections. According to sources, the party's central election committee will hold a key meeting today evening to finalize candidates for more Lok Sabha seats. Allies from key states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar will also attend the meeting to discuss crucial seat sharing arrangements.



In another boost to its campaign, five leaders recently joined the saffron party, including four former MPs and MLAs from Telangana's BRS party and one Congress leader. As the election heat rises, BJP had released its first list of 195 candidates last month, headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi. The list included 34 ministers and 2 former CMs.



In the last parliamentary polls, riding on PM Modi's popularity, the NDA won a landslide 303 seats. The party is now pulling out all stops to repeat its stellar performance and return to power at the center for a second term. With allies on board and fresh recruits strengthening its ranks, BJP is focusing on strategic candidate selection and alliance management to gain an edge over rivals. The high-stakes elections are expected to take place in the next couple of months.



