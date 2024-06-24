back to top
IndiaBJP Chief, Union Minister Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
India

BJP Chief, Union Minister Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 24: BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, official sources said on Monday.

Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha election and took oath on Monday as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Besides Nadda, 11 other members of the Upper House of Parliament are in the Union Council of Ministers.

Congratulating Nadda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the House.

“Greetings to J P Nadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said — if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate,” he posted on ‘X’.

 

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

