Govt committed to bringing more reforms: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said has been effective in reducing the prices of household items, and asserted that the NDA government is committed to bringing more reforms to improve the lives of the citizens.

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' (CBIC) data, a majority of household items, including flour, cosmetics, televisions and refrigerators, have become cheaper after the GST implementation.

“Standing true to the principles of a people's government, PM Shri @narendramodi ji introduced the GST to give relief to the citizens. Today, GST has not only given people respite from a multi-layered tax system but also has been effective in reducing the prices of household items. We are resolved to bring in more reforms to improve the lives of the citizens,” Shah wrote on X.

The GST, which subsumed 17 local taxes and fees, was implemented on July 1, 2017. In nearly seven years, the tax has been reduced on several products and services used by the common people, a report said.