BIHAR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING : Pride of India-I

The opening of a Technical institution in the last quarter of 19th century was ushering of a new epoch of scientific learning and Technical education in Bihar. The famous Wood's Educational Policy of 1854 laid the present education system. Under this policy, a number of pioneer educational institutions were opened in Bihar.

The thought of opening a technical school in Patna came into existence through the proposed scheme of an Industrial Institution in 1855-56 by W. Taylor, the then Commissioner of Patna. The British Government felt an urgent need to open SurveySchool to train land-surveyors. On 4th Dec. 1871 the Lt. Governor of Bengal pleaded for establishment of a School for Land-Surveyors.

For the first time in 1871, Survey classes were opened in the newly established PatnaCollege (1863) with hundred students, half of them being ex-students and outsiders. The courses of studies were Drawing, Mensuration and theory of Surveying. Survey classes were also opened at Deoghar, Munger, Chaibasa, Hazaribagh and Purulia. Subsequently, it was proposed to set up special Survey Schools at Patna, Dhaka, Hoogly and Cuttack. Patna Survey School, with a two-year curriculum, was started in March 1876, which appeared as a milestone of Technical Education in Bihar. There were more Bihari Muslims than Hindus in the school. During 1875-76, 21 out of 37 students were Muslims, whereas in 1876-77, 22 out of 45 students were Muslims. The schools at Hoogly and Cuttack failed but those at Dhaka and Patna continued to prosper.

Another important technical institute named “Bihar Industrial School” for artisans was started at Bankipur, Patna in 1879. In the beginning the numbers of students were 150; but when they knew about few scholarships, most of them left out reducing the strength to only 20. The Biharis were little interested for technical education. The lack of workshop and other equipments also discouraged them. The report of the Education Commission in 1882 suggested about more scholarships to promote technical institutions in India and consequently more scholarships were reserved for Biharis to encourage them to take up technical education.

In 1896, re-organisation of Survey and Industrial Schools of Patna took place and the Patna Survey School merged with Bihar Industrial School as Bihar School of Engineering, under the leadership of Mr. A. Ewbank, the then principal of Patna collegebetween 1892 to 1900, the present main block of Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT) Patna was constructed with Rs. 1,00,000/- donation from Nawab Lutf Ali Khan of Patna City. The balance amount of Rs 38,000 came from Prince of Wales Reception Fund. In this institution, overseer's course of four years after matriculation were introduced. Till 1908, this institution was under the administrative control of the Principal of Patna College. In 1908, Bihar School of Engineering become independent institution under the Principalship of Mr. C. R. Walford.

The School was administrated by the Government of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa. It was equipped with workshops, laboratories, lecture theaters, drawing halls and a hostel. The school had four sections- overseer, Sub-overseer, Surveyor and the Artisan. The admission fee was Rs 2/- and tuition fee Rs 2/- per month. Five Government scholarships of Rs 7/- per month were awarded on the basis of annual examination results, out of which four were reserved for Biharis.

When Bihar and Orissa was separated from Bengal on 22 March 1912, the Nathan Committee was constituted in 1913 to study the necessity of self-sufficient TechnicalCollege and a separate University. The Committee recommended for opening of Medical, Engineering, Commerce and Agriculture Colleges under Patna University. When PatnaUniversity came into existence in 1917, a Committee was formed to make proposals for the development of institution. In 1923, the Bihar School of Engineering became affiliated to the PatnaUniversity. In July 1924, the present Bihar College of Engineering started functioning with 30 students. In addition to the degree courses, there two additional courses.

Mr, Walford continued as the Principal of Bihar College of Engineering. A number of equipments were added and workshops were enlarged. The material testing laboratories were completed by 1926. A hostel was built for engineering students. An electricity generating set run by a diesel engine was installed for extra load requirements of the laboratories. A windmill was constructed in 1928 to pump water for hydraulic laboratory.

In March 1928, Mr. L.D. Coueslant became the permanent Principal. At his behest, a sub-committee was formed which recommended all-round development of the college including acquisition of land for various purposes. The committee also recommended opening of degree courses in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. But these courses were not started due to the economic slowdown around the world. However, in 1929 a short Survey Course for Pleaders and Munsifs was introduced.

In 1930, the Industrial Diploma course was included in place of Mechanical Apprentice course. The degree course was recognised by Government of India (Department of Industries and Labour) in 1932 and lateron by Institution of Engineers (India) and City & Guilds of London Institute. In 1936 Mr. Coueslant retired and J. Tullis took over the charge of Principal.

The degree course in Electrical Engineering was startedin July 1945. In 1940, an electrical sub-station consisting of transformers and motor generator was installed in the college. A new two-storey workshop building was constructed during 1943-44 for the training of war technicians. From 1945, the building was used as Electrical Laboratory and in 1952 the Department of Mechanical Engineering was transferred to it.

(The author is the former student of Bihar College of Engineering, Patna and was Honorary Secretary of its Common Room Society)