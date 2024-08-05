A TRIBUTE DUGGAR PERSONALITY A great Dogri Scholar and doyen of Dogri Literature

RAVI ROHMETRA

“HAZAROON SALL NARGIS APNI BENOORI PER ROOTI HAIN, BADI MUSKIL SE CHAMAN MAIN KOI DEEDWAR “ PADMA SACHDEV” JAISA PAIDA HOTA HAI”

About two year ago, Jammu lost the first modern women poet of Dogri Language, Legendary Dogri Novelist, Lyricist and Poetess Padam Shri Padama Sachdev. Padma ji's death is a loss for Dogri literature and Duggar Community which can never be compensated. Awarded with prestigious “Padma Shri” and “Kabir Samman,” Padma Ji will stay in million hearts for her immortal contribution. Her unforgettable contributions made as to the first female novelist and Poetess set an inspiring tone for other female writers in the region. She will be remembered as the Golden Daughter of Jammu and Kashmir. 4th August 2021 was indeed a sad day, particularly for the people of Jammu Kashmir, India and abroad who loved her, especially as Dogri writer and for her phenomenal contributions. She will always remain in the hearts of the people especially those having interest in poetry and novels.

Jammu Pradesh, well known as City of Temples where great personalities have born from time to time. The great personality of Jammu region Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma (Santoor Player), Ustad Alla Rakha (Tabla Player), Ved Rahi (Film Producer), Om Parkash, Sunder (Film Actor), Gopal Sehgal (Punjabi Film Actor & Film Producer who produced the film like “Mama Jee” Punjabi Film. K.L. Sehgal (Singer & Actor) Mulkh Raj Saraf (Father of Journalism), Prof. Ram Nath Shastri, Dinu Bhai Pant, Krishna Smailpuri, Brig. Rajinder Singh, General N.C. Vij and many more who have set an example by bringing laurels to Jammu.

Padma Sachdev was a charming, delightful person, full of bubbling liveliness, fun and laughter. She was also a lovable person with the homely qualities of a good housewife, an excellent cook, a warm hostess and an interesting talker. She was successful writer with a wide readership among huge audience, writing both in her mother tongue Dogri and the National Language Hindi. She has to her credit six collections of Dogri Poetry, eight books of Hindi Prose, including two novels, one collection of short stories, an autobiography, a travelogue and more than half a dozen translations. She had also been contributing to Hindi and language newspapers and Journals.

The Legend Lata Mangeshkar has given her golden and melodious voice to the world famous Dogri Songs “Tu Mala Tu” “Log Panan Thikrian Badam Panne Tu”.”Odni Ragi De Lalaria” “Onnchi Udan” written by Padma Sachdev brought recognition of Jammu of the literary map of India. These songs have been released by H.M.V. and these songs have recorded remarkable sale all over the country. After persuasion of Padma Sachdev, Lata Mangeshkar sang the song and it develops great friendship among these two personalities. Lata Ji used to name her Padma Bhabi. Later on all the songs written by Krishan Smail Puri sang by Lata Mangeshkar after the persuasion of Padma Sachdev “Bhala Sipaiya Dogriva”, Rosliyan, Rosliyan Taran Tera Bada Manda Lagda”.

Padma Ji was born in 17th April 1940 in Jammu district. Being the eldest of three children of Prof Jai Dev Badu, a Sanskrit scholar, Padma has two brothers namely Prof. Austosh Sharma and Engineer Gaineshwar Sharma. Padma Ji started her education in the Primary School of her ancestral Village Purmandal situated on the banks of sacred stream Devaka recorded in Agni Purana, about 39km to the north-east of Jammu. She grew up memorizing and reciting Sanskrit slokas and Hindi couplets on her father's knees at the age of four or five, and later singing Dogri folk songs with local groups of women to the accompaniment of dholak and composing simple verses on the pattern of Dogri folk songs. While studying in first year college, she became the first poetess of Dogri, when she shared the stage with established Dogri poets and recited a song composed by her in a Kavi Sammelan at Jammu before a large and distinguished audience including the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir State. The famous “Chit-Chete” is the sage of unusual courage and indomitable spirit.

Her composition: Ab Na Banegi Dehri and Nousheen” has achieved great fame and other edition “Bhatko Nahi Dhananjay.”

Padma Ji with her great efforts has tried to produce the real picture of Mahabharat. Kohlapur University has selected the episode for his co-students. Nausheen means New Snow Fall have been drawn from the Kashmir turmoil and the picture shows the real history of Kashmir Literature and in such like situation, no one can be the secessionist in Kashmir Valley. Padma Sachdev was known as Dogri Ambassdor. She has made remarkable efforts to lead the Dogri to highest pinnacles.

She got married with famous singer Surinder Singh who has a great name and fame in Shastriya Music. She has a daughter namely Manjeet Schadev and working as Film Director in Sony T.V.

Her first work was published in 1955. She got entry in All India Radio in the year 1961, got married with famous Singer Surinder Singh in the year 1966. Meri Kavita, Mere Geet was published in 1969, Sahitya Academy Award (Dogri) in the year 1971. She was honoured with Jammu Cultural Academy Award in the year 1983, Soviet Land Nehru Award in 1987, Hindi Academy Award (Delhi State ) in 1988, Jammu Kashmir Culture Academy Award in 1989, Harmony Award in 1990, Surhad Award Uttar Pradesh 1991, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award in 1993, Joshua Award in AP 1999, Mata Krishan Kumari Hindi Award 1996; Conversion from Hindi to Dogri Award 2000, Padam Shree Rastriyapati Award 2002, Shaswati Parishad Award, New Delhi 2002, Master Dina Nath Mangeshgkar Award 2003, Hindi Ratna Award 2004, Maharaja Gulab Singh Award 2007, Kabir Samman Award Bhopal 2008 and the Jammu & Kashmir Government's Roll of Honour. Her last two books of Poetry Uttarbaihni and Tainthiyan came after she had suffered the second serious setback to her health.

All in all, Padma Sachdev has won a distinct place for herself and for Dogri poetry on the Indian Literary Scene.

She passed away on 4th Aug, 2021 at her Mumbai residence. She was 81 years. In the passing of Smt. Padma Sachdev, the Nation has lost a leading literary figure and Dogri suffered a grievous loss. The news of Padma ji's passing away marked an end to an era. She is survived by his husband famous musician Surinder Pal Singh, son Tejpal Singh Sachdev and a daughter Meeta Sachdev also two brothers Dr. Ashutosh Sharma (President Jammu & Kashmir Olympic Association and writer Ganeshwar Sharma.

It is matter of Joy and Pride that Government P G College to Women Gandhi Nagar has been renamed as Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women. It was renamed in a function on 16th Dec. 2021 in an official function of UT Government presided by the then Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta.

