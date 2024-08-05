Promoting a Sustainable Handloom Revival:Quality above Quantity

10th National Handloom Day

Shri Giriraj Singh

We are celebrating 10th National Handloom Day on 7th August, 2024. As all are aware, Swadeshi Movement was launched at a meeting held on August 07, 1905, at Town Hall, Kolkata. The movement as a part of our freedom struggle had aimed at reviving domestic products and production processes. To commemorate this historical occasion and to celebrate our handloom tradition, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi declared 7th August as National Handloom Day in 2015. This event seeks to honour the handloom workers of India and provide impetus to the handloom sector.

Handloom Sector is a significant source of rural and semi-rural livelihood, engaging over 35 lakh persons. Of these, more than 25 lakhs are females. Thus, the sector is an important source of economic empowerment of women. The Ministry of Textiles has taken many initiatives for promotion of handloom sector across the country.

I would like to draw your attention to the “Mann Ki Baat” of Hon'ble Prime Minister on 28th July 2024, in which he highlighted the importance of handloom sector in providing economic empowerment to rural women. He also drew attention to new startup enterprises which are using modern technology to encourage handloom products and sustainable fashion.He also urged citizens to popularise local handloom products and share them on social media with the hashtag #MyProductMyPride.

In the past few years, India's handloom sector has emerged as a beacon of sustainability and slow fashion. Today, I want to emphasize the importance of prioritizing quality over quantity as we celebrate the resurgence of handloom and urge the people of India to maintain sustainable momentum in the handloom sector. Handloom weaving is a heritage craft that embodies the principles of slow, sustainable, and ethical fashion.

ith consistent government efforts over the past decade, there has been a noticeable transition from fast fashion to locally produced goods. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi proudly wears Indian handloom fabrics and promotes them globally and credit for its success goes to him at a large extent. It's time for more people to join the movement.

eyond promoting sustainability, the handloom sector offers significant opportunities to empower women and marginalized communities, providing them with economic prospects and instilling pride in their craftsmanship. I acknowledge the vital role women play as spinners, dyers and weavers, in uplifting the sector, applauding their invaluable contributions. I fully recognize and respect the contributions of traditional communities and especially women across the country, without whom the handloom sector would face great disadvantage. Treating them with dignity and respect is imperative to sustain and enhance their contributions. Moreover, many women-led cooperatives and self-help groups have emerged within the handloom sector. These organizations not only provide training and resources but also offer a support network that fosters solidarity and collective bargaining power. By coming together, women SHGs can negotiate better prices for their products, access larger markets, and advocate for fair wages and working conditions.Educational programs and initiatives aimed at improving weaving skills, design innovation, and entrepreneurial abilities further empower women. By mastering new techniques and exploring modern designs, women weavers can create high-quality products that appeal to contemporary markets, ensuring the sustainability of their craft.

Enhancing handlooms through value addition by embroidery and printing breathes new life into traditional textiles, creating unique and highly desirable products. Embroidery, an intricate art form involving needlework, adds depth and character to handloom fabrics. By incorporating various techniques like zardozi, kantha, or chikankari, artisans can transform simple handloom textiles into elaborate, one-of-a-kind pieces. This not only increases the aesthetic appeal but also the market value of the products, providing artisans with better economic opportunities. Combining these value addition techniques with handloom fabrics creates products that appeal to both traditional and contemporary markets. This fusion not only preserves and revitalizes age-old crafts but also promotes sustainable fashion by encouraging the use of handmade, eco-friendly textiles.

The integration of technology and innovation in the handloom industry holds great promise for alleviating the drudgery experienced by weavers, enhancing productivity, and preserving this traditional craft. Modern advancements can significantly ease the physical strain associated with handloom weaving, making the process more efficient and less labour-intensive. Additionally, computer-aided design (CAD) software enables weavers to experiment with intricate patterns and colour combinations before they start weaving. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of errors, leading to higher quality outputs. Digital platforms and e-commerce websites also provide weavers with access to wider markets, connecting them directly with consumers and reducing dependency on middlemen.

To commemorate National Handloom Day this year, I urge everyone to take two pledges today; one to take selfie in handloom product and share on social media; Secondly to take a pledge to incorporate handlooms into their wardrobes and daily lives. Every handloom piece is unique, woven with care and attention to detail, reflecting the dedication and craftsmanship of its maker. By choosing handloom products, we not only celebrate the beauty and diversity of traditional textiles but also contribute to the livelihoods of artisans, ensuring that their invaluable skills are passed down to future generations.

It is crucial to prioritize quality, consistency, and technology in the handloom industry. Handloom weaving can become more fascinating by introducing innovative materials and processes. Everyone should support regional craftspeople and traditional weaving communities and be mindful of their clothing purchases, which affect us, the people who made them, and the planet. Putting a focus on handloom goods, fair trade, regional manufacturing, sustainability, and craftsmanship will help this movement grow and give handloom weavers their due.

By supporting the handloom industry, we not only preserve a rich cultural heritage but also champion the cause of women's empowerment and gender equality, and also achieve many of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

The author is Union Minister of Textiles, Govt of India