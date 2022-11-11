Biggest power for student is critical thinking: LG

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Thursday attended a private award function for students at Baba

Jitto Auditorium of SKUAST-Jammu, where he congratulated

all the students and wished them very best for their future

endeavours.

The Lt Governor said, “The biggest power for a student is

critical thinking, and curiosity is the only real identity. Critical

thinking and curiosity helps a student to earn the values of

courage, caring and cooperation”.

Both knowledge and values in the education system is need of

the hour. At this impressionable age, classroom must stimulate

students’ intellectual capacity and enrich their personality, he

added.

Any region, any nation will prosper only when the younger

generation gets the right environment to nurture critical thinking

and curiosity. Focus on your independent thinking, individual

growth and never stop looking for answers for your queries to

unlock the vast potential of knowledge, the Lt Governor told the

students.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced in the

education sector and significant decisions taken in line with the

National Education Policy to transform the education sector in

Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years.

In our effort to achieve the goal of education for all, we have

made effective interventions to offset the dropout rate. Last year

enrolment drive registered a 14.5% increase, said the Lt

Governor.

We are developing necessary infrastructure for girls' education,

bridging gender gaps, developing Atal Tinkering Labs &

Computer-Aided Learning centres, providing scholarships,

extending handholding for individual growth and ensuring

quality education for all sections of society, the Lt Governor

added.

Initiatives like Aao School Chalen Campaign, Talaash Survey,

Teachers-Students mentorship programs are yielding favorable

results. Today 70,000 boys and girls are taking vocational

training in 14 different trades and 1420 Computer Aided

Learning Centers in Upper Primary School are promoting

Curiosity, Critical Thinking in children, he further added.

On the occasion, the meritorious students of 10th and 12th

standards were felicitated.