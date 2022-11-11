Biggest power for student is critical thinking: LG

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Thursday attended a private award function for students at Baba
Jitto Auditorium of SKUAST-Jammu, where he congratulated
all the students and wished them very best for their future
endeavours.
The Lt Governor said, “The biggest power for a student is
critical thinking, and curiosity is the only real identity. Critical
thinking and curiosity helps a student to earn the values of
courage, caring and cooperation”.
Both knowledge and values in the education system is need of
the hour. At this impressionable age, classroom must stimulate
students’ intellectual capacity and enrich their personality, he
added.
Any region, any nation will prosper only when the younger
generation gets the right environment to nurture critical thinking
and curiosity. Focus on your independent thinking, individual
growth and never stop looking for answers for your queries to
unlock the vast potential of knowledge, the Lt Governor told the
students.
The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced in the
education sector and significant decisions taken in line with the
National Education Policy to transform the education sector in
Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years.
In our effort to achieve the goal of education for all, we have
made effective interventions to offset the dropout rate. Last year
enrolment drive registered a 14.5% increase, said the Lt
Governor.
We are developing necessary infrastructure for girls' education,
bridging gender gaps, developing Atal Tinkering Labs &
Computer-Aided Learning centres, providing scholarships,
extending handholding for individual growth and ensuring
quality education for all sections of society, the Lt Governor
added.
Initiatives like Aao School Chalen Campaign, Talaash Survey,
Teachers-Students mentorship programs are yielding favorable
results. Today 70,000 boys and girls are taking vocational
training in 14 different trades and 1420 Computer Aided
Learning Centers in Upper Primary School are promoting
Curiosity, Critical Thinking in children, he further added.
On the occasion, the meritorious students of 10th and 12th
standards were felicitated.