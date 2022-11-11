Kuka Parray’s son joins Apni Party

Srinagar, Nov 10: Imtiyaz Parray, the former Congress leader

and the son of slain counter-insurgent commander, Kuka Parray

on Thursday joined the Jammu Kashmir Apni Party.

Imtiyaz’s father Kuka Parrey was founder of Ikhwan, a counter-

insurgency militia formed in 1994-95 to fight militancy. In

September this year, Imtiyaz resigned from basic membership of

Congress. However after more than a month, Imtiyaz Parray

today formally joined the Apni party.

"I welcome Imtiyaz Parray and Noor Mohammad Bhat to the

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party. I am confident they will play a big

role in strengthening the party in Bandipora district," Vice

President of the Apni Party and former legislator Bandipora

Usman Majid said in a tweet.

Kuka Parrey also formed the Jammu & Kashmir Awami League

before 1996 assembly polls. It won one seat each in 1996 and

2022 state polls. Imtiyaz fought the 2008 assembly election on

the ticket of Awami League but later joined Congress. This

party became dysfunctional after he joined Congress and was

deregistered by the Election Commission of India in June 2022.