Kuka Parray’s son joins Apni Party

Srinagar, Nov 10: Imtiyaz Parray, the former Congress leader
and the son of slain counter-insurgent commander, Kuka Parray
on Thursday joined the Jammu Kashmir Apni Party.
Imtiyaz’s father Kuka Parrey was founder of Ikhwan, a counter-
insurgency militia formed in 1994-95 to fight militancy. In
September this year, Imtiyaz resigned from basic membership of
Congress. However after more than a month, Imtiyaz Parray
today formally joined the Apni party.
"I welcome Imtiyaz Parray and Noor Mohammad Bhat to the
Jammu Kashmir Apni Party. I am confident they will play a big
role in strengthening the party in Bandipora district," Vice
President of the Apni Party and former legislator Bandipora
Usman Majid said in a tweet.
Kuka Parrey also formed the Jammu & Kashmir Awami League
before 1996 assembly polls. It won one seat each in 1996 and
2022 state polls. Imtiyaz fought the 2008 assembly election on
the ticket of Awami League but later joined Congress. This
party became dysfunctional after he joined Congress and was
deregistered by the Election Commission of India in June 2022.
