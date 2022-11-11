CS sets tone for investments in J&K at London Convention

London, Nov 10: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta

Thursday beckoned the global investors to come and invest in

the unexplored land of opportunities of J&K for reaping the

benefits extended by the government there.

Dr Mehta made these remarks while speaking as guest of honour

at London Global Convention 2022 on Corporate Governance &

Sustainability held by Institute of Directors, India under the

theme ‘Building an Effective Board that Works & Top Global

Trends’ here at London.

The Chief Secretary extended an invitation to the delegates to

come and explore vast investment opportunities available in

Jammu and Kashmir. He urged them to support J&K in its

efforts to transform J&K into a success story of optimism,

prosperity and growth.

He maintained that his participation in this Global event aims at

building trust amongst global business fraternity and showcase

strengths of Jammu & Kashmir as a potential investment

destination.

He mentioned that Government of India is working towards

making India a hub of global supply chain under the

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign. He recollected that a host of

initiatives like Make in India, Vocal for Local, Promoting

exports under District as Export Hub, market linkages for

MSME industries to both domestic and global value chains, etc

have been rolled out in this direction.

Dr Mehta gave out that in this backdrop the Jammu and Kashmir

Industrial Policy (JKIP) 2021-30 is a welcome change from the

previous industrial policies and the industrial ecosystem in J&K

is set to witness a paradigm shift.

Talking about the local initiatives he resonated that

“Government of Jammu & Kashmir took bold and decisive steps

of breaking the shackles in the path of development and the UT

is fast moving towards integration with national economic

trajectory, to become a prosperous and self-reliant Union

Territory”.

He reiterated that momentous decisions have been taken which

have changed the constitutional framework, removed artificial

legal and economic barriers between J&K and the rest of the

country and have fully integrated J&K market with the national

market and at par with other parts of the country.

He informed the gathering that the people of J&K can now fully

enjoy the rights and benefits enjoyed by all other citizens of

India rather than just a limited set of rights and benefits. He

stated that a strong grassroots democracy has been set up with

genuine participation of people at the lowest rungs of

governance in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.

For further encouragement of the investors he informed them

that around 14 million tourists visited the UT this year. He

pointed out that the administration has of late initiated measures

to promote hidden and offbeat tourist destinations offering new

and varied experience to visitors. He said that the UT offers

huge potential in adventure, pilgrimage, spiritual, and health

tourism.

Dr Mehta disclosed that the Central Government has introduced

the New Scheme for the Holistic Development of J&K. Giving

details he said that the scheme lays special focus on equitable

development through a graded incentive structure that rewards

both manufacturing and service sectors in remote areas of J&K.

The scheme is approved with a total outlay of Rs. 28,400 crores

i.e., 3.7 Billion USD up to the year 2025, he revealed.

Regarding the promotion of transparency in the region he said

that the administration has come up with new Industrial Land

allotment Policy and Jammu and Kashmir Private Industrial

Estate Development Policy, which incorporates mechanisms for

public-private partnership in the industrial sector. He also talked

about the land use change policy for industrial development,

FDI policy and other factors for a smooth roll-out of a new era

of growth in the UT.

The Chief Secretary also provided details about the Launch of

Single Window Portal as one stop solution for attaining all the

approvals and permissions in a time bound manner. Many

international brands and leading global companies have been

part of this event like Mark and spencer (UK), Rolls Royce

(UK), Unilever (UK), Coca Cola(USA), Doha Bank (Qatar),

Glaxo Healthcare(UK),Grande (France), Sekisui

chemicals(Japan), Stantec Inc (Canada),IRPC (Thailand),

Emirates National Oil company (UAE), NASDAQ(USA) and

many more.