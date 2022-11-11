CS sets tone for investments in J&K at London Convention

London, Nov 10: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta
Thursday beckoned the global investors to come and invest in
the unexplored land of opportunities of J&K for reaping the
benefits extended by the government there.
Dr Mehta made these remarks while speaking as guest of honour
at London Global Convention 2022 on Corporate Governance &
Sustainability held by Institute of Directors, India under the
theme ‘Building an Effective Board that Works & Top Global
Trends’ here at London.
The Chief Secretary extended an invitation to the delegates to
come and explore vast investment opportunities available in
Jammu and Kashmir. He urged them to support J&K in its
efforts to transform J&K into a success story of optimism,
prosperity and growth.
He maintained that his participation in this Global event aims at
building trust amongst global business fraternity and showcase
strengths of Jammu & Kashmir as a potential investment
destination.
He mentioned that Government of India is working towards
making India a hub of global supply chain under the
‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign. He recollected that a host of
initiatives like Make in India, Vocal for Local, Promoting
exports under District as Export Hub, market linkages for
MSME industries to both domestic and global value chains, etc
have been rolled out in this direction.
Dr Mehta gave out that in this backdrop the Jammu and Kashmir
Industrial Policy (JKIP) 2021-30 is a welcome change from the
previous industrial policies and the industrial ecosystem in J&K
is set to witness a paradigm shift.
Talking about the local initiatives he resonated that
“Government of Jammu & Kashmir took bold and decisive steps
of breaking the shackles in the path of development and the UT
is fast moving towards integration with national economic
trajectory, to become a prosperous and self-reliant Union
Territory”.
He reiterated that momentous decisions have been taken which
have changed the constitutional framework, removed artificial
legal and economic barriers between J&K and the rest of the
country and have fully integrated J&K market with the national
market and at par with other parts of the country.
He informed the gathering that the people of J&K can now fully
enjoy the rights and benefits enjoyed by all other citizens of
India rather than just a limited set of rights and benefits. He
stated that a strong grassroots democracy has been set up with
genuine participation of people at the lowest rungs of
governance in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.
For further encouragement of the investors he informed them
that around 14 million tourists visited the UT this year. He
pointed out that the administration has of late initiated measures
to promote hidden and offbeat tourist destinations offering new
and varied experience to visitors. He said that the UT offers
huge potential in adventure, pilgrimage, spiritual, and health
tourism.
Dr Mehta disclosed that the Central Government has introduced
the New Scheme for the Holistic Development of J&K. Giving
details he said that the scheme lays special focus on equitable
development through a graded incentive structure that rewards
both manufacturing and service sectors in remote areas of J&K.
The scheme is approved with a total outlay of Rs. 28,400 crores
i.e., 3.7 Billion USD up to the year 2025, he revealed.
Regarding the promotion of transparency in the region he said
that the administration has come up with new Industrial Land
allotment Policy and Jammu and Kashmir Private Industrial
Estate Development Policy, which incorporates mechanisms for
public-private partnership in the industrial sector. He also talked
about the land use change policy for industrial development,
FDI policy and other factors for a smooth roll-out of a new era
of growth in the UT.
The Chief Secretary also provided details about the Launch of
Single Window Portal as one stop solution for attaining all the
approvals and permissions in a time bound manner. Many
international brands and leading global companies have been
part of this event like Mark and spencer (UK), Rolls Royce
(UK), Unilever (UK), Coca Cola(USA), Doha Bank (Qatar),
Glaxo Healthcare(UK),Grande (France), Sekisui
chemicals(Japan), Stantec Inc (Canada),IRPC (Thailand),
Emirates National Oil company (UAE), NASDAQ(USA) and
many more.