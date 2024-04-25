back to top
Be vigilant against mischievous elements posting photos with DGP on Social Media: JKP

Tawi, Apr 24: Jammu and Police on Wednesday appealed to the general public to be vigilant about the mischievous elements posting with the Director General of Police on social media platforms without permission.

The PHQ spokesman in a statement said it has come to the notice that some persons who have photographs along with DGP, J&K or with other senior officers of police, which many a times come to be allowed because of participation in social and cultural events and occasions.

Such persons are incidentally present in the events are posting such photos on their social media accounts without DGP's permission or permission of the senior officers, he said.

The spokesman added, “this is not part of good manners to post a photo in public domain taken in a social or cultural event perhaps as a goodwill gesture without the permission of the person.:

He further said, “it is outright criminal and punishable, if the photo is being used and leveraged to intimidate or influence others to extort or part with money or promise governmental benefits by brandishing the photo as a connection to authority.”

Members of general public, community members, fellow citizens, brothers and sisters, gullible villagers and city dwellers, students and workers who are all dear to DGP and are valuable community members and citizens to the Jammu and Kashmir police may please note that such shenanigans by unscrupulous elements should be exposed and no one should fear of any harm from such elements, he added.

