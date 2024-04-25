16 drug peddlers jailed under preventive detention in Rajouri

back to top
Jammu16 drug peddlers jailed under preventive detention in Rajouri
Tawi, Apr 24: As many as 16 ‘chronic' drug peddlers were jailed under preventive detention in Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

A special drive was launched against the drug peddlers, who have been booked on various occasions in drugs related activities, a police spokesman said.

He said that 16 chronic peddlers have been taken into preventive custody and later shifted to the district jail in Dhangri.

The peddlers, hailing from different parts of Rajouri district, were jailed after warrants were issued against them by the executive magistrate, the spokesman said.

“The action against chronic drug peddlers shall continue in future,” he said.

