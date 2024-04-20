BBA student held for playing prank on Salman Khan

Mumbai, Apr 20: A 21-year-old student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) was arrested for allegedly booking a cab in the name of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and sending it to the address of actor Salman Khan in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra. The police said the driver of the aggregator cab reached Galaxy Apartment and started inquiring about Lawrence Bishnoi, alerting the security guards and the cops posted there. The police said the student was playing a prank which landed him in jail.



According to the Bandra police on Thursday, a cab driver reached the Galaxy Apartment inquiring about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on whose brother Anmol's direction two bike-borne shooters allegedly fired outside the actor's home on April 14.



When the society security guard inquired with the cab driver, he told them that his cab was booked by someone and he was asked to pick-up Lawrence Bishnoi from the Galaxy Apartment and take him to his destination,” said the police officer. The cab driver was not aware that the actor lived in the society, nor was he aware of the incident. “We then with the help of the cab aggregator found the mobile number using which the cab was booked and picked up Rohit Tyagi from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh,” said a police officer.



We learned that Tyagi was a student of BBA and he had done it for fun as was playing a prank,” said the police officer. “Tyagi was produced before a local court and we have got his police custody for two days,” said DCP Zone IX, Raj Tilak Roushan.



The police said they have questioned him in detail and have not found anything more apart from him playing a prank. (Agencies)