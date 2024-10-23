Bangladesh govt weighs President’s fate amid protests

Agencies

Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday said it is ‘consulting all stakeholders' to decide the fate of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, as authorities beefed up security around his residence in the wake of protests demanding his removal over comments that raised questions on prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Several hundred protesters on Tuesday tried to storm Bangabhaban, the president's official residence, demanding the resignation of Shahabuddin, who in an interview with Bangla daily Manab Zamin last week said that he did not have any documentary evidence of Hasina resigning as prime minister before leaving the country on August 5.

“The interim government has not made any decision regarding the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin from office,” Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

“We will inform you of any developments regarding the matter,” Shafiqul told reporters following a meeting between Chief Adviser Yunus and a delegation from Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the state guesthouse, Jamuna on Wednesday.