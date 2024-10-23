Indian Aviation In Jittery

It is really unfortunate that the schedules of almost all airlines have gone haywire in the last few days after over 100 flights across the country have been targeted by hoax bomb threats with reportedly 26 such threats coming on last Sunday alone. Although the government is assuring strict action on ground against the perpetrators but till date nothing substantial has been witnessed because the problem is escalating with each passing day.

The country saw things going out of hands after continuous trail of fake threat calls as these have led to significant disruptions across hundreds of flights. The chaos due to following the security process stipulated in case of such threats has led to inconvenience to one and all associated with the air travel industry in India. This seems to be a part of a larger conspiracy to malign the name of the Indian aviation industry because targeting only Indian airline companies shows the intent behind the ploy.

Above all, manifold-time increase in these hoax calls can jeopardize the effectiveness of security protocols and ability to deal with real threats as under such mayhem these can go unnoticed.

The government, especially the security agencies, should probe the matter with extreme urgency because these threats could have been manipulated to bring in fatigue among the security personnel manning the airports thus giving the room to wrongdoers to give shape to their nefarious designs at a later stage. This large scale effort to collapse the air travel industry in India seems to be an attempt to sabotage the country and therefore it becomes necessary that every step should be taken to counter this threat challenging the entire set-up running the aviation industry.

If things go unchecked in this case, there are chances of the economy becoming vulnerable because the effects of such hoax calls are detrimental because these ripple beyond the flight schedules affecting airlines, passengers and the government also.

For sure, such challenges could be effectively beaten by investing more in intelligence edifice and the security Bandobast because the situation currently is precarious and one cannot rule out the conspiracy behind this whole gamut based on famous fable of Hindi literature in which people become carefree after a cow-herd boy used to prank them daily claiming that a lion has come to the village, but when the lion came in reality no one listened to his plights leading to tragic disaster. It is to be seen by the security agencies that the perpetrators behind this ploy are not trying to dodge them in the same way as the case in the story of a cow-herd boy. All said and done, unless and until the people behind this crime are not put behind bars, the security personnel will have to accomplish their jobs with utmost dedication because this is something which cannot be taken for granted.