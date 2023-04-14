Baisakhi celebrated with Punjabi Icon Awards 2023 in Mumbai

NL Correspondent

Mumbai, Apr 14

On the occasion of Baisakhi, the Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board hosted the Punjabi Icon Awards and honoured the eminent Punjabi Achievers of various fields. The event was headed by the President of Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board (PCHB), Shri Charan Singh Sapra.

The programme saw an electrifying musical performance by Lakhwinder Wadali, the Punjabi music sensation where the crowd was seen dancing all along. The evening was hosted by stunning host, Gurjit Singh and the Chief Guest of the event was the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Shri. Gurmit Singh.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Punjabi Icon Awards 2023 given to Punjabis who have excelled in their respective areas of expertise. This year award recipients who were present at the event were Bollywood Actor Mr. Aparshakti Khurana, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, India's first Blade runner Major D.P. Singh, Former President of Automotive Sector, M&M Mr. Rajan Wadhera & CEO of Prestige Office Ventures Mr. Jagdeep Singh Marwah. Actor Rajesh Puri, Mr.Sanjay Nirupam (Ex MP), Mr. Bhai Jagtap (MLC & President INC Mumbai) Jaijeet Singh (Thane Police Commissioner) were also present at the event to celebrate the festivity. Audience was seen overwhelmed with their presence at a Baisakhi celebration in Mumbai.

Shri. Charan Singh Sapra said “Baisakhi being the beginning of harvest is also considered as a New Year of Punjabis across the Globe. It feels good to see Punjabis and non-Punjabis enjoying Baisakhi together with so much affection and enthusiasm. Baisakhi is a Punjabi festival that farmers traditionally observe as a thanksgiving day by expressing their gratitude for the abundant harvest and for praying prosperity in future. “