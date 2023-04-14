SIDBI focuses to strengthen EV ecosystem via direct, indirect lending

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 14

Jammu Tawi: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the country's Principal financial institution for MSMEs, announced Mission 50K-EV4ECO thereby prioritizing EV ecosystem development. This is pilot phase to strengthen the EV ecosystem including uptake for 2-w, 3-w and 4-w through direct and indirect lending. Detailed discussion with stakeholders has revealed that access to adequate finance including competitive rate of interest is a challenge face by MSMEs as also NBFCs, catering to EV ecosystem. On supply side banker perceived these projects as high risk. Similarly, dedicated NBFCs struggle with the high cost of funds which leads to the landed acquisition cost to the ultimate beneficiary being high. Also, there is a need to push the 3 wheelers EV segment. Mission 50K intends to attend to these challenges.

Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said “In line with national mission of EV30@30 SIDBI has adopted EV as priority and by launching mission 50K- EV4ECO we intend to promote the entire EV value chain. This pilot shall be followed by scaling up support to eco system from multilaterals support. MSMEs, aggregators and other crucial actors of EV value chain have been facing challenges in convincing financial institutions to lend them. Similarly, the channelising agencies are also facing speed breakers. NBFCs are playing an important role in the enterprise growth strategy of SIDBI. They have shown willingness and ability to reach the bottom of the pyramid businesses, especially in credit deficient geographies, adoption of innovative and nimble credit delivery models and understanding of the local ecosystem. Electric vehicle financing is predominantly being done by small/ unrated NBFCs. These NBFCs have good knowledge of the EV sector. At present, it is not possible for these NBFCs to cater to all MSMEs requiring financing for an electric vehicle for their day-to-day operations or commercial use. We at SIDBI realise the need to give it a developmental push thus giving fillip to the national agenda of Carbon neutral nation”. Sudhendu Sinha, Adviser (Infra & e-mobility), NITI Aayog said “India has set an ambitious climate change mitigation target and has committed to low-carbon growth in the energy and transport sectors. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is a critical cornerstone for transport sector decarbonization. Electric 2/3 wheelers (e-2/3Ws) offer the greatest potential for EV adoption in India, accounting for 79% of passenger road activity, and are already cost-competitive relative to conventional vehicles. To support India's commitment to EV30@30, SIDBI taking lead in launching the Mission50K-EV4ECO scheme is a step in right direction.

This shall enable access to affordable financing for electric vehicles. We look at SIDBI to prioritize the 3-wheeler segment. I am sure these feet on ground pilots shall enable quick replicability and scalability through multilateral support. With special scheme for NBFCs I am confident that mission shall kindle the appetite of BHARAT i.e rural India to start its EV transition journey. “