“Auto Summit 2023- Fit & Future Ready” by FADA concludes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The 12th edition of the Auto Summit 2023, the biennial flagship convention of the Federation of Automotive

Dealers Association (FADA) concluded today in New Delhi. The summit was themed “Fit & Future Ready,” and it provided an

overview of the Indian Retail Automobile Industry. The was attended by senior government officials as well as stalwarts of the

Indian automobile industry and industry think tanks.

Recognizing the automotive industry’s contribution to the Indian economy, Chief Guest Shri Om Birla, the Lok Sabha

Speaker, stated that automobile dealers are an integral component of the automotive ecosystem and act as the industry’s

public face. The Indian government has been working tirelessly to cut carbon emissions and create a greener India. He

praised FADA for launching a road safety and green future campaign, noting that initiatives like “Buckle Up India” and

“One sapling for every car sold” are noteworthy and will have a significant impact on the government’s efforts to promote

safety and environmentally friendly mobility for generations. India has the potential to be a major exporter of cutting-edge

technology and future fuel.” Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA, welcomed the distinguished guests and association

members at the 12th Auto Summit and said: “Our dealer network is a key component of the automotive ecosystem,

providing over 4.5 million jobs and a large ongoing investment in addition to being a key contributor to revenue generation

for states and the Central governments.

The automotive sector has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent years, but it has weathered the storm. The past few

months have clearly shown signs of revival, with increased commitment and trust among customers and the members of the

automotive industry. We are optimistic that this momentum will continue.