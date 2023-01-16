Veira Group introduces Linux-based Coolita 2.0 solutions for the Indian Smart TV market

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi : Veira Group, one of India’s largest ODM for Smart TVs introduces Linux-based Coolita 2.0 solutions for the

country’s growing smart TV market. With this development, Veira Group enters a new tech territory in partnership with the

proprietary Coolita OS, highlighting its commitment to building a new smart TV ecosystem. Coolita OS is Skyworth first self-

developed smart TV operating system, delivering a lighter, smoother, more convenient user experience.

With the release of the Coolita 2.0 solutions, Veira intends to sell 500,000 Smart TVs equipped with the new OS for

the top Indian brands. The new OS is set to transform the smart TV experience, for today’s internet-driven generation. It

offers a wide variety of entertainment options and applications, such as YouTube, Prime Video, Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv

Etc. with a range of global and local content. Sharan Maini, Director of Operations, Veira Group, said, “Veira Group has

always been at the forefront of new technology directions & strategic collaborations to make smart TV experience more

accessible to the Indian audience.

After WebOS, one such strategic partnership at Veira is Coolita 2.0 solutions. Brands looking for inexpensive,

authorized & Licensed Smart TV OS solutions are strongly recommend considering Coolita OS. In contrast to open-source

platforms, Coolita 2.0 offers an OS platform with fully licensed applications. With a customized & smart interface, it’s a

seamless user experience.”

Very recently, Veira announced that it had started producing and manufacturing Web OS Hub 2.0 Smart TVs. The

company aims to manufacture a total of over 1,00,000 webOS-powered smart TVs.