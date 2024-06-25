Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike over Delhi’s water scarcity ends with her hospitalisation

New Delhi, Jun 25: Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing scarcity came to an end after she was hospitalised due to her worsening health conditions in the early hours of Tuesday.

Atishi, who holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government, was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital and her condition is stable now, with doctors saying she will take a couple of days to recover.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wished good health and happiness to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, even as he said “she should stop misleading the public”.

Giving an update on Atishi's health, the hospital's Medical Director, Dr Suresh Kumar, said her condition is stable but she is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“She was advised hospitalisation on Monday evening after her sugar levels fell and the presence of ketones was detected in her urine. She had declined hospitalisation. However, at midnight, as her condition deteriorated and she was drowsy, she was admitted. She is currently stable and in the ICU. Her blood tests were done and things are fine. She is conscious,” the senior doctor said.

He said Atishi is being given liquids and is on intravenous therapy. Her sugar levels had fallen to 36mg/dL.

Explaining the consequences of the sharp decline, Kumar said if a person's sugar level goes below 50 mg/dL, it can have serious consequences.

“Brain cells need glucose and if glucose does not reach them, it causes drowsiness and unconsciousness. If not given medical attention on time, a patient can go into a hypoglycemic coma. A fall in the blood sugar levels can also lead to multiple organ failure. Hypoglycemia is a medical emergency for brain cells and other organs if not addressed in time,” he added.

The normal sugar levels in the blood are between 70 mg/dL and 100 mg/dL.

Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the minister ended her indefinite fast after she was hospitalised.

At a press conference here, Singh said Atishi's health deteriorated after being on fast for nearly five days and she was admitted to the LNJP hospital around 3:45 am.

He said all MPs of the AAP will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Delhi gets its rightful share of water from Haryana. The issue will also be raised by the AAP and its political allies in Parliament, Singh added.

Over the last three weeks, Haryana had reduced Delhi's share of Yamuna water by 100 MGD. However, it has increased the amount of water released in the last two days and the shortfall is 90 MGD now, Singh said.