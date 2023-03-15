Arun Sports Club wins women’s Handball tie

Agencies

Jammu, Mar 15: Arun Sports Club emerged winner of the exclusive women exhibition Handball match which was organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports Training Centre (STC) Jammu in support with Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust at S D Sabha School grounds, here today.

The event was part of the ongoing series of sports activities aiming at involving past and present female athletes in different disciplines to celebrate the World Women’s Day.

In today’s Handball game, Arun Sports Club defeated Young Stars 11-05 in a truly entertaining match which was witnessed besides others by young trainees of the Arun Sports Trust. Anju remained top scorer with four goals while Riya Sharma and Shagun Rajput added two each for the winners. From Young Stars, Isha Langeh fought well netting three goals. However, guard at the net, Roshi Sharma played well for the winning team.

In this first of its kind activity, former international Handball player, Mamta Bajaj, who serves with Department of Education, was chief guest. Accompanied by her mother, Mamta presented the title trophy and other individual prizes.

The event took place under the overall supervision of senior SAI coaches, Rajeev Dogra (Volleyball) and Harjinder Singh (Basketball). Among other prominent present were retired SAI Handball coaches, Sudesh Kumar, Dev Raj and Bachan Dogra as also Vinay Sharma (J&K Sports Council), Promila Rajput, Anju Sharma, Sonia Jain and Sonika Bhandari.

The match officiated by the technical penal including Gourav Sharma, Sahil Padha, Anil Dogra and Rahul.