NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 15: After completing the district level activities, J&K UT level Fencing Championship shall be held at Fencing Hall of New Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

Sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, the two-day competition shall take place on March 17 and March 18. Those interested players have been advised to contact the members of organising committee on Mobile Nos. 9419291430 and 7889434414.