Around 13000 students of Aakash BYJU’S students clear JEE Mains 2023

Jammu Tawi: Marking a stupendous result in JEE Mains 2023, around 13,000 students of Aakash BYJU'S have cleared the JEE Mains 2023. Out of the 13,000, 4088 students from across the country inked an impressive score of 95 percentile and above, 968 have scored 99 percentile and above. 11 students have secured ranks under AIR 100 and 45 found place in top 500. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency earlier on 28th April, 2023.

The Top scorers in the Classroom course at Aakash Institute are Dhruv Sanjay Jain, Chhattisgarh State Topper with AIR 8 and Kamyak Channa, Chandigarh city topper with AIR 21, Anoop Singh, Prayagraj city topper with AIR 46; Aakarsh D. Reza, Bhatinda city topper with AIR 64 and Nikhilesh with AIR 89.

JEE is considered the world's toughest entrance exam. Congratulating all the students, Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash BYJU'S, said, “We are proud of our students who have excelled in the JEE Main 2023 results. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students, the support of their family and our faculty, as well as the quality test preparation imparted at Aakash BYJU'S. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours”.

JEE (Main) is conducted in two sessions to give multiple opportunities for students to improve their scores. While JEE Advanced is only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India. Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.