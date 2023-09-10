Annual Dangal Mela held in Machhedi

NL Corresspondent

Machhedi (Kathua): Machhedi, nestled in the hilly terrain of Distt Kathua, came alive with the vibrant colors of the Pahari tradition during the grand two-day annual Dangal Mela. Over 30,000 enthusiastic attendees, adorned in local attire, congregated at the Mela Ground in Machhedi, creating an atmosphere of festivity, cultural richness, and camaraderie.

The Dangal Mela, a testament to the enduring Pahari culture, featured a delightful array of activities and highlights, including Pahari cultural programs, colorful stalls, joyful festivities, rhythmic drumbeats, and thrilling Dangal matches.

On Day 2 of the event, Col Mahan Singh (Retd.), DDC Chairman of Kathua, was the Chief Guest, who declared the event open. Besides, Jeewan Lal Lalhal, Ex MLA; Haider Malik, Ex MLA; Kishor Kumar, DDC Member; Kamal Kumar and Dharam Singh, both BDC Chairpersons; Sarpanch Machhedi Karim-ul-Deen; Ex Sarpanch Khushi Ram; and numerous other prominent persons of the area were present.

In his address, Col Mahan Singh extended heartfelt congratulations to the management committee and the residents of Machhedi for organizing this magnificent event. He emphasized that Chhinj Mela, like this Dangal Mela, are a living testament to the richness of Pahari culture and tradition, preserving the cultural heritage that has been passed down through generations.

Col Mahan also highlighted the importance of enhancing sports infrastructure in the region. He emphasized that investing in sports facilities and promoting physical activities would not only encourage sportsmanship but also foster overall growth and development within the community.

The DDC Chairman's vision for enhanced sports infrastructure aligns with the broader goal of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among the residents, particularly the youth. By providing the necessary infrastructure and opportunities for sports and physical activities, the community can look forward to a brighter and more prosperous future.