Bicycle Rally conducted to Honour 1965 Indo Pak War Heroes

NL Corresspondent

Samba, Sept 10: A Bicycle Rally was conducted from Jammu to Samba by National Corruption Control & Human Welfare Organization (NCCHWO). The Jammu Hills Sports Club has imparted training to 28 Cyclists for the event. The Rally aims to exhibit solidarity with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army for their courage and Services.

To recognize Women Empowerment and to encourage youth, the honor to flag off the Rally from Balidan Stambh was given to a young National Level Gymnast , Simran Kaur, who was also selected for World School Games, France, May 2022. She qualified for the NDA 151 Course written examination as well.

The Rally consisting of Men/Women Cyclists, carried The Tricolour with pride. After Rally reached Samba, a ceremonial Wreath Laying Parade was conducted by the Army at the War Memorial, erected by 3 Madras Regiment, to pay respect to soldiers who laid down their lives in 1965 Indo Pak War. It was followed by offering of Floral Tributes by all present to those, Who Gave Their Today for Our Tomorrow.

The gathering was given a glimpse of the 1965 War, with details of operations conducted in the Samba Sector. In a simple and impressive function, conducted by the Army, Brig Harcharan Singh emphasized that Freedom is not free, It costs soldiers. The nation will remain the land of the Free, only as long as it is the home of the Braves. The stories of War recalled during such events, motivates our youth.

Commander Samba Garrison, the Chief Guest for the occasion, appreciated the efforts made by the Bicycle Riders, who have expressed their gratitude towards soldiers in a unique manner.

All bicycle Riders were felicitated with Mementos/Certificates by the Chief Guest. The mementos were specifically designed by 3 Madras Regiment, which participated in the 1965 War in Samba Sector.

Vote of Thanks was delivered by Parveen Raina, who thanked the Army for the support. The event was supported by NGOs like IWC Jammu Tawi, War Wounded Foundation, SS Jain Sabha Talab Tillo/ Trikuta Nagar and Jain Mahila Mandal Talab Tillo. The event culminated with a recital of the National Anthem.