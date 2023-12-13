Anand Marriage Act, Which Gives Statutory Recognition To Sikh Marriage Rituals, Implemented In J&K

Jammu, Dec 13: Detailed rules were framed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for registration of marriages under Anand Marriage Act, which provides statutory recognition to marriage rituals of Sikhs, fulfilling their long-standing demand to not have to solemnise their marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.

‘Jammu and Kashmir Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2023' has been framed for the registration of “Anand marriages”, under which tehsildars concerned shall be the registrar of such marriages within their respective territorial jurisdiction, as per a government notification issued.

Sikh couples can apply for registration within a period of three months after solemnising their marriage but face late fee if formalities are completed after the expiry of the deadline, reads the notification issued by the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs on November 30.