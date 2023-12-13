SIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In South Kashmir, Including Anantnag And Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Dec 13: The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA), with assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local J-K police, conducted raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir, including Anantnag and Kulgam.

The raids were conducted as a part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged terror funding case already registered by the SIA.

The SIA's raids on the terror funding case followed the National Investigation Agency's operations in J-K regarding the same issue.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case on December 5, 2023.

The raids were conducted in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at seven locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

The agency sleuths carried out these raids at Shopian and Baramulla, among other areas. The places searched included the residents and other hideouts of the suspects linked to the case.

The raids were conducted days after the central agency arrested an accused in the Pakistan-backed terrorism case involving the delivery of weapons through drones to militants active in Kashmir.

The agency shared the input on November 29 after a team from the NIA Jammu Branch nabbed 22-year-old Zakir Hussain of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on November 27.

He was the eighth accused to be arrested in the case registered by the NIA on July 30 last year after taking over the case from Kathua Police.

One of the seven accused arrested earlier had died due to cardiac arrest while in judicial custody while two Pakistan-based terror operatives are absconding.

NIA had continued with its investigations into the matter to unravel the bigger conspiracy of Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out acts of terror and violence in the Kashmir valley and across India. (Agencies)