Amritsar Rural Police crack down on drug smuggling, recover 2.5kg heroin and intercept drone delivery

The Amritsar Rural Police and Border Security Force (BSF) jointly disrupted illegal narcotics trafficking in the border region after intercepting a significant consignment recently. Acting on intelligence, the law enforcement agencies launched a focused operation near the -Pakistan border in Amritsar that led to the arrest of an individual and recovery of 2.5 kilograms of heroin.

In their ongoing efforts to curb the movement of contraband into the country, authorities had been keeping a close watch on suspicious activities in the area. This swift and coordinated response helped intercept the drugs, which are estimated to be worth crores in the market, before they could be circulated domestically. Police sources revealed the apprehended person is being interrogated to ascertain further details about the smuggling network, including other members and destination routes.

In a related incident during the same operation, security forces reportedly brought down an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying firearms that had intruded across the border zone. Two pistols, ammunition and the drone were secured by officials, demonstrating the challenges in policing the sensitive boundary. Even as investigations are underway, this successful bust highlights the commitment of law enforcement to tightening security and disrupting the drug supply chain near the border for public safety.

