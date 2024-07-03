back to top
Punjabi migrant worker’s tragic death in Italy sparks crackdown on gangmastering

By: Northlines

Date:

The tragic death of a young Punjabi worker in Italy last month after he lost his arm in a farming accident has prompted authorities to take action against exploitative labour practices. 31-year old Satnam Singh was working as a casual labourer on a strawberry farm in Lazio region near Rome when a heavy machinery accident saw his arm get severed. Unfortunately his employer, instead of rushing him to the hospital, simply abandoned him by the side of the road with his severed arm placed in a crate. Singh succumbed to his injuries two days later in hospital.

This inhuman treatment of an injured worker has caused outrage in Italy. The employer, identified as Antonello Lovato, has now been arrested by police on suspicion of manslaughter. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison. Prosecutors say Singh likely would have survived if given prompt medical aid. His tragic death exposed the dark realities of gangmastering that continues to exploit thousands of migrant workers, predominantly from South Asia, employed in the sector across Italy.

Under intense pressure from rights groups as well as the Indian government, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed stringent action against the culprits. The incident also brought attention to the broader issue of unsafe working conditions, lack of insurance and rights violations endured daily by immigrants. Italy is reliant on foreign labour but has failed to clean up exploitative recruitment practices. Singh's demise could prove a turning point if it helps reform laws and brings justice as well as dignity to marginalised workers.

