Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Posts, Qualification, Apply Now

and Council Recruitment 2024: J&K Sports Council and Sports Authority of (SAI) – Khelo India Division under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (GOI), has established Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) for Fencing at New Indoor Sports Complex, M.A. Stadium, Jammu & Rowing at Water Sports Centre, Srinagar to nurture the best talent of the UT of J&K. In order to lead the High-Performance Centre, J&K Sports Council in coordination with Sports Authority of India (SAI), has invited fresh applications from eligible citizens of India for hiring of following manpower:

Vacancy Details: J&K Sports Council has released notification for hiring of Manpower for Khelo India State Centre of Excellence at Jammu and Srinagar

1) High Performance Manager (Rowing): 01 Post
– Age Limit: The upper age limit as on 10-04-2023 is 65 years
– Pay Scale: Rs.1,00,000- 1,50,000/-
2) Conditioning Expert Grade-II: 01 Post
– Age Limit: The upper age limit as on 10-04-2023 is 45 years
– Pay Scale: Rs.60,000-80,000
3) Assistant Coach (Rowing): 01 Post
– Age Limit: The upper age limit as on 10-04-2023 is 45 years
– Pay Scale: Rs.40,000-60,000
4) Young Professional: 01 Post
– Age Limit: The upper age limit as on 10-04-2023 is 32 years
– Pay Scale: Rs.40,000
5) Masseur (02 Male & 02 Female) Grade-I: 04 Posts
– Age Limit: The upper age limit as on 10-04-2023 is 35 years
– Pay Scale: Rs. 35,000

For further details check the below given official notification:

How to Apply:
Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format which is available on the official website of J&K Sports Council i.e, https://jksportscouncil.in/. Applications duly signed along with self-attested copies of all educational qualification, experience and other testimonials as required to support the candidature of the applicant must be sent to the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, New Administrative Block, Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar -190008 by 15th of July 2024 till 05:30 PM.

Only short-listed shall be called for the interview.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Website: J&K Sports Council

