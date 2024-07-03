Over 3 Lakh Haryana Homeowners to Benefit from Stilt-Plus-4 Construction Allowance

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners across Haryana's cities and towns stand to gain from the state government's recent revision to building regulations. As per officials, an estimated 3.23 lakh residential plot owners will now be eligible for stilt-plus-4 construction under new guidelines.

Previously, layout plans in many areas permitted a maximum of three floors. However, for plots accessible via roads at least 10 meters wide, the updated policy allows an additional fourth floor to be built, on the condition of obtaining consent from adjacent landholders. Where neighbours refuse approval, builders must maintain enlarged side setbacks.

The change could bring major relief to the sizable population dealing with space constraints. To oversee orderly implementation, grievance committees have been formed and funds amounting to over Rs. 1,100 crore have been sanctioned for infrastructure works. Special provisions also cover cooperative housing schemes and government-allocated lands.

Owners have 60 days to either utilize the new Floor Area Ratio or receive refunds with eight percent annual interest. Strict actions will be taken against unapproved elevations, while compositions are available for regularizing past works. Officials estimate the relaxed norms could generate around 26,000 extra housing units in Gurugram alone.

While industry groups welcomed the move, some residents expressed environmental worries. However, the state stresses greater building potential and complaint redressals will ensure responsible development benefiting many. This signifies one method to address the pressing need for affordable residences near urban job centres.