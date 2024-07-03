back to top
Search
HaryanaProminent Haryana Police Officer Shot Dead in Karnal Village
HaryanaLatest News

Prominent Haryana Police Officer Shot Dead in Karnal Village

By: Northlines

Date:

A senior police officer who was shot by unknown assailants last week in a village, sadly passed away from his injuries. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev, aged 42, had served with the State Branch for many years and was a well respected member of the force.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening last week as the ASI walked along a rural road in Kutail village near Karnal. Eyewitnesses reported that two men on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire on the unsuspecting officer before speeding away. Seriously injured, local residents rushed Sanjeev to the nearest hospital but the wounds proved fatal. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he succumbed to his injuries late at night.

The brazen nature of the attack in a quiet village location has shocked locals. Police are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation to identify the culprits. While the motive remains unclear at this stage, the possibility of it being related to a past case handled by the dedicated ASI is being looked at closely. Sanjeev was a veteran officer with an unblemished record and no known enemies, making this crime even more mysterious.

Tributes have poured in for the fallen hero from colleagues and leaders. The State Police chief has vowed to get to the bottom of this heinous act and ensure justice is served. Sanjeev leaves behind a grieving family who are yet to come to terms with this devastating loss. Police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the case.

Previous article
Over 3 Lakh Haryana Homeowners to Benefit from Stilt-Plus-4 Construction Allowance
Next article
Congress poised to gain more seats in Himachal assembly after key bypolls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu And Kashmir Lithium Block Gets No Bids In Second Attempt

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jul 3: India’s  Jammu and Kashmir did...

Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
POONCH/JAMMU, July 3: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on...

Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jul 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir Lithium Block Gets No Bids In Second Attempt

Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K

Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM...