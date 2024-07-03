Prominent Haryana Police Officer Shot Dead in Karnal Village

A senior police officer who was shot by unknown assailants last week in a Haryana village, sadly passed away from his injuries. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev, aged 42, had served with the State Crime Branch for many years and was a well respected member of the force.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening last week as the ASI walked along a rural road in Kutail village near Karnal. Eyewitnesses reported that two men on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire on the unsuspecting officer before speeding away. Seriously injured, local residents rushed Sanjeev to the nearest hospital but the wounds proved fatal. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he succumbed to his injuries late at night.

The brazen nature of the attack in a quiet village location has shocked locals. Police are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation to identify the culprits. While the motive remains unclear at this stage, the possibility of it being related to a past case handled by the dedicated ASI is being looked at closely. Sanjeev was a veteran officer with an unblemished record and no known enemies, making this crime even more mysterious.

Tributes have poured in for the fallen hero from colleagues and leaders. The State Police chief has vowed to get to the bottom of this heinous act and ensure justice is served. Sanjeev leaves behind a grieving family who are yet to come to terms with this devastating loss. Police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the case.