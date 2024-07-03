back to top
Search
HimachalCongress poised to gain more seats in Himachal assembly after key bypolls
HimachalLatest News

Congress poised to gain more seats in Himachal assembly after key bypolls

By: Northlines

Date:

In a pre-election statement to the press, Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed confidence that the Congress party will emerge with an increased majority in the state assembly following the three upcoming bypolls.

Agnihotri pointed out that Congress currently holds 40 seats in the 68-member house. With an expected victory across all three vacant constituencies, their tally will rise to 41 – higher than what they secured after the 2022 state elections.

The Deputy CM took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning what gains they have achieved by instigating political instability through their failed ‘Operation Lotus' maneuver. He said the defecting Congress MLAs who crossed over to BJP, alongside the three independent legislators who resigned from their posts, will end up losing in the by-elections.

Agnihotri accused BJP of leaving their grassroots workers disillusioned by giving tickets to outsider candidates. He alleged party leaders are struggling to justify this move to their cadres.

On the state's financial situation, Agnihotri informed about representations made to the 16th Commission regarding issues like the Center withholding around Rs. 9,000 crore due to Himachal employees under the New Pension Scheme. Other concerns raised include reduction in borrowing limits, capping of foreign project funds and stoppage of GST compensation.

The Deputy CM exuded confidence about Congress' future in Himachal, adding the impending bypolls would re-affirm the public's mandate for the party. With election dates yet to be announced, it remains to be seen if Agnihotri's predictions come true.

Previous article
Prominent Haryana Police Officer Shot Dead in Karnal Village
Next article
“Three local representatives broke people’s trust”: Himachal CM
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu And Kashmir Lithium Block Gets No Bids In Second Attempt

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jul 3: India’s  Jammu and Kashmir did...

Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
POONCH/JAMMU, July 3: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on...

Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jul 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir Lithium Block Gets No Bids In Second Attempt

Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K

Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM...