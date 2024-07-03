“Three local representatives broke people’s trust”: Himachal CM

In a recent public address, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized three legislators from his home district of Hamirpur. While campaigning for the upcoming by-election in the area, CM Sukhu said these representatives had “stabbed him in the back” and betrayed the trust of local voters.

The CM did not name the MLAs but was referring to those elected from Hamirpur. He said one MLA in particular had won as an independent candidate previously but failed to address citizens' issues after joining the opposition party. Despite being elected to serve the public, this person remained more focused on private business matters instead.

CM Sukhu had organized his first public event after taking office in Hamirpur to support this MLA but later realized the wrongdoings. He attempted to guide the MLA towards community work without success. The CM described the opposition candidate seeking re-election now as a “trader, not a social worker” who had “traded his position for political gain.”

In contrast, the ruling party candidate Pushpinder Verma was highlighted as “honest and hardworking.” Though losing the past election, Verma continued serving local residents. Voters were urged to elect him this time to strengthen the government's efforts towards development.

The CM has ambitious plans like establishing a world-class cancer research center in the district. However, continuous neglect by the prior CM and the betrayal by local representatives had hampered progress. This election offers a chance to pick a dedicated leader focused on people's problems.