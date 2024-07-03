back to top
Himachal
HimachalLatest News

"Three local representatives broke people's trust": Himachal CM

By: Northlines

Date:

In a recent public address, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized three legislators from his home district of Hamirpur. While campaigning for the upcoming by-election in the area, CM Sukhu said these representatives had “stabbed him in the back” and betrayed the trust of local voters.

The CM did not name the MLAs but was referring to those elected from Hamirpur. He said one MLA in particular had won as an independent candidate previously but failed to address citizens' issues after joining the opposition party. Despite being elected to serve the public, this person remained more focused on private matters instead.

CM Sukhu had organized his first public event after taking office in Hamirpur to support this MLA but later realized the wrongdoings. He attempted to guide the MLA towards community work without success. The CM described the opposition candidate seeking re-election now as a “trader, not a social worker” who had “traded his position for political gain.”

In contrast, the ruling party candidate Pushpinder Verma was highlighted as “honest and hardworking.” Though losing the past election, Verma continued serving local residents. Voters were urged to elect him this time to strengthen the government's efforts towards development.

The CM has ambitious plans like establishing a -class cancer center in the district. However, continuous neglect by the prior CM and the betrayal by local representatives had hampered progress. This election offers a chance to pick a dedicated leader focused on people's problems.

Congress poised to gain more seats in Himachal assembly after key bypolls
Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

