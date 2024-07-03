Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh

Jammu, Jul 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed Tahir Aziz Badana, currently serving as Senior Prosecuting Officer/APP at Special Mobile Magistrate Court, Tregam, Kupwara, to the Union Territory of Ladakh for a period of two years or until further notice. He is instructed to report to the General Administration Department, UT of Ladakh, after his joining time, and will receive the incentives provided by the Ladakh administration.