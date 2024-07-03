back to top
Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh

, Jul 3: The Jammu and Government has deputed Tahir Aziz Badana, currently serving as Senior Prosecuting Officer/APP at Special Mobile Magistrate Court, Tregam, Kupwara, to the Union Territory of for a period of two years or until further notice. He is instructed to report to the General Administration Department, UT of Ladakh, after his joining time, and will receive the incentives provided by the Ladakh administration.

