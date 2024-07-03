Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its last stage, and a multi-pronged strategy has been adopted to destroy the remaining terror network.



Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister emphasised that terror incidents have declined in the Union Territory in the last 10 years.

Terror and separatism are ending and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are leading this fight, he said.

“Our fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in a way, is in last stage, last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there,” Modi said.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the prime minister said that during the past several decades, shutdowns, strikes, terrorist threats and attempts to carry out bomb blasts have been kind of a dark shadow on democracy.

“This time people have decided their fate with unwavering faith in the Constitution. I especially congratulate the voters of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He also noted that tourism activities were on the rise and making new records and that investment too was increasing.

Modi highlighted that the voting figures in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir are going to break the records of the last four decades.

“They accept the Constitution of India, the democracy of India, the Election Commission of India. This is a huge success,” he said.

In August 2019, the BJP-led NDA government had abrogated Section 370 of the Constitution which granted special status of Jammu and Kashmir (now bifurcated in UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir).