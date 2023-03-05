Amid Cloudy Weather Forecast, Temp Rises In Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Mar 4: Amid forecast for “partly to generally cloudy” weather in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded a fall in Kashmir Valley and increase in Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the summer capital.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.4°C (above normal by 0.9°C), Batote 9.2°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Katra 13.6°C (3.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (4.9°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.8°C and minus 4.6°C respectively, the official added.

Regarding weather, he said it is likely to be “partly to generally cloudy” during next 24 hours with appreciable rise expected in day temperature. Clear weather is expected from March 5-12, the officials added.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.2°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.