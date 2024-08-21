back to top
Search
    Amarnath YatraAmarnath yatra successfully completed; record 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited: Amit Shah
    Amarnath YatraIndiaLatest News

    Amarnath yatra successfully completed; record 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 21: The pilgrimage to holy shrine of Amarnath was successfully completed and a record number of more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.
    The pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Himalayas, started on June 29 and ended on August 19.
    “The holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji was successfully completed. This year, the holy pilgrimage lasted for 52 days, a record number of more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited Baba, which is the highest number in the last 12 years,” Shah wrote on ‘X' in Hindi.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Remote Ladakh Village Gets 4G Connectivity
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Remote Ladakh Village Gets 4G Connectivity

    Northlines Northlines -
    LEH/JAMMU, Aug 21: A remote village along the Line...

    PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

    Northlines Northlines -
    WARSAW, Aug 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...

    Jammu’s Smart City Revolution: 117 Projects Done, 10 More Coming

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 21: A total of 117 smart city...

    Administration of Ladakh Forms Committees For Monitoring SMART-PDS Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, Aug 21: The Administration of Union Territory of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remote Ladakh Village Gets 4G Connectivity

    PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit...

    Jammu’s Smart City Revolution: 117 Projects Done, 10 More Coming